St. Louis to raise transgender pride flag Monday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis City Hall will become one of the few in the nation to fly the transgender flag during a ceremony next week.

Officials with PROMO and Metro Trans Umbrella Group announced Friday that the transgender flag will be raised Monday morning. St. Louis City Hall has been flying the rainbow pride flag for many years.

A spokeswoman for PROMO says the transgender flag will fly during St. Louis Pride Festival week.

Security is expected to be high in St. Louis next week in the wake of the shooting that left 49 people dead at Pulse nightclub in Orlando on Sunday.