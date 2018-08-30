St. Louis to refund $5.6M paid on red-light camera tickets

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The city of St. Louis said it will refund roughly $5.6 million to motorists who paid red-light camera tickets over the past year and a half.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the pledge came a day after the Missouri Supreme Court struck down the ordinance governing red-light cameras in the city.

The city immediately halted the red-light camera program and dismissed pending cases.

Officials said they were considering the best way to pay back the money and to mull creating a new red-light camera ordinance that passes legal muster.

Refunds would only go to motorists who paid tickets since Feb. 14, 2014. Anyone who paid a ticket before then was eligible for a class-action settlement amounting to about $20 per ticket.