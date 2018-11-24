St. Louis to Survey Citizens on Police Encounters

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Police Department wants to know how you think it's doing.

The department is asking citizens to rate their encounters with officers as part of a national survey on police interaction with their communities. The survey of 100 police agencies is being handled by the Center for Research in Law and Justice at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Surveys will be sent over the next nine months to a sample of those who encounter police in traffic accidents, traffic stops and nonviolent crimes. Victims of violent crimes and juvenile offenders are not part of the study, which can be completed by phone or online.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says his department wants to know "what we are doing well and what we need to improve upon."