St. Louis toddler critical after shooting himself in head
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A toddler is hospitalized in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the forehead inside a St. Louis home.
Police say two men are being questioned. Authorities say they are relatives of the 3-year-old and were inside the home when the shooting happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The gun was a semi-automatic handgun. Police are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the boy getting ahold of the weapon.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Potential changes could come to Title IX, affecting universities throughout mid-Missouri. Last week, The New York Times... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A proposed amendment to look into the possibility of adding parking fees at the Columbia Regional Airport was... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Customers of the city of Columbia's solid waste and recycling services might see their trash bags on their... More >>
in
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man testified Tuesday that he spent about eight hours cutting up his wife's body after... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The non-profit and grassroots advocacy organization Missouri Disability Empowerment, or MoDE, expanded its interactive accessible bathroom map to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two Columbia men pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking part in a prostitution ring. Barry Paul Manthe, 65,... More >>
in
MOBERLY – Scammers targeted Moberly residents over the weekend claiming to be with Ameren utilities. Saturday, the Moberly Police... More >>
in
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City-area man has filed a lawsuit alleging that a trip to an urgent... More >>
in
CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is accused of starving her 2-month-old son. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An increase in para-transit fare could be possible after Tuesday night's city council meeting. Sandra Spencer says... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District sided with the state Tuesday in its ruling on a... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An Indiana woman whose husband and three children drowned when a duck boat sank in... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol found 12 pounds of marijuana, a pound of mushrooms and cocaine Monday. ... More >>
in
SHELBYVILLE - The prosecuting attorney for Moniteau County pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to a 2014 crash at Addison's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Highway State Patrol's traffic statistics reported five deaths during the holiday weekend. This number is... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands are dropping rain on the Florida Panhandle as the storm aims to smack... More >>
in
(CNN Money) -- Amazon has become America's second $1 trillion company. Amazon's total market value passed $1 trillion on... More >>
in