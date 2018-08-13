St. Louis Told to Halt Red-Light Camera Tickets

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis judge has issued an order prohibiting the city from enforcing its red-light camera ordinance.

The ruling on Tuesday by Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer means the city can't send violation notices, process payments or send collection letters.

It was the latest defeat in Missouri for red-light cameras, which advocates say help reduce accidents.

Last week, the city council in the St. Louis suburb of Arnold voted to not pursue tickets from their red-light cameras. Arnold plans to keep issuing tickets, but will erase fines for those who contest the tickets in court and won't go after those ignoring citations.