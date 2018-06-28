St. Louis Tops List of Most Dangerous US Cities

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A national study finds St. Louis overtook Camden, N.J., as the nation's most dangerous city in 2009. The study released Sunday by CQ Press found St. Louis had 2,070.1 violent crimes per 100,000 residents, compared with a national average of 429.4. That helped St. Louis beat out Camden, which topped last year's list and was the most dangerous city for 2003 and 2004. Detroit, Flint, Mich., and Oakland, Calif., rounded out the top five. For the second straight year, the safest city with more than 75,000 residents was Colonie, N.Y. The annual rankings are based on population figures and crime data compiled by the FBI. Some criminologists question the findings, saying the methodology is unfair.