St. Louis treasurer opposes using tax increase for police raises

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones is expressing opposition to a proposed half-cent sales tax increase that would be used to give police officers a raise, calling the proposal "tone-deaf."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jones on Tuesday joined activists and advocacy organization in denouncing Proposition P, which will be decided by voters Nov. 7. The proposal would bring in about $20 million in revenue, $13 million of which would help hire more officers and raise pay.

The timing of the vote could make passage a challenge as St. Louis police face criticism and lawsuits over the handling of recent protests that followed last month's acquittal of Jason Stockley, a former officer who fatally shot a black man.