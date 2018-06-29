St. Louis unique in handling of boiler standards

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Boiler safety is regulated almost uniformly in most places, with standards that generally include periodic inspections, but not in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis is exempt from the Missouri law requiring regular inspections of high-pressure boilers by either a state inspector or insurance company.

The deviation from national boiler safety standards was revealed after an explosion Monday sent a van-sized boiler into the sky at Loy-Lange Box Co., landing in the offices of Faultless Healthcare Linen. Three people died and four were injured.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the St. Louis Fire Department are investigating.

In St. Louis, the law requires a company to have a licensed stationary engineer on site while a high-pressure boiler is in operation.