St. Louis University researchers receive $2.9 million grant

ST. LOUIS - A grant worth nearly $3 million will help researchers at Saint Louis University study a new tuberculosis vaccine.

The $2.9 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was announced Monday. Saint Louis University researcher Daniel Hoft will use the grant to study the role of a special subset of T cells in fighting TB.

T cells are a type of white blood cells that recognize the presence of a foreign invader in the body and destroy it to help other cells initiate an attack.

Hoft says a new approach is needed because TB is becoming increasingly resistant to current therapies. More than 1 million people worldwide die from TB each year.