Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches, sleet accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch, and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to Midnight CST Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. &&