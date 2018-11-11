St. Louis Violent Crime Rises Sharply

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Police statistics released today show that crimes against people rose nearly 20% last year. The city had 131 homicides in 2005, up 15% from 2004. Robbery was up 13%, aggravated assaults rose 23% and rape reports rose 61%. Police Chief Joe Mokwa notes the homicide rate is still among the lowest of the past decade. And he says the large increase in rape reports is due in part of a change in the way the department codes and reports rapes, and because 60 of the 276 alleged rapes occurred prior to 2005.