St. Louis voluntary desegregation program to be phased out

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis region's school desegregation program, one of the longest-running and largest programs in the U.S., will begin winding down under a plan approved by a governing board on Friday.

The program that allows black city students to attend schools in the suburbs was granted a five-year extension by the Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corp., but enrollment will be reduced following the 2018-19 school year. No new students will be admitted after the 2023-24 school year, though those in the program, even kindergarten students, will be allowed to stay until they graduate from high school.

The five-year extension will allow about 1,000 new students, with priority for siblings of students already enrolled. About 4,600 students currently participate, down from a peak of more than 14,000 16 years ago.