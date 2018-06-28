St. Louis Voters Face Problems

CLAYTON - Voter advocates report some problems at the polls in St. Louis County today. A spokeswoman for the Board of Elections says it's nothing the board wasn't prepared for. Denise Lieberman with the Washington-based group Advancement Project says some residents in the St. Louis suburb of Jennings were told they were not on the voting rolls. She says there are reports of two polling places in the county requesting photo or signature ID, though that is not required by law. Lieberman called the problems significant. A spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Board of Elections says instead that there have been some isolated incidents, but NO systemic problems. County election spokeswoman Nicole Slater says there are NO accounts of people who were unable to complete a ballot.