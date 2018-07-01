St. Louis Wal-Mart Open Again After Meth Bust

MEHLVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A Wal-Mart store in south St. Louis County is opened again after it was evacuated when police found a "one-pot" methamphetamine bottle inside a woman's purse.

St. Louis County police say the woman was arrested for shoplifting Thursday night. Security officers then allegedly discovered a 20-ounce bottle of cooking meth in her purse.

The store was evacuated because of the potential for an explosion or dangerous fumes from the bottle. No one was injured.

The woman and a male companion were arrested. Their names have not been released.

Police say the woman was not trying to steal ingredients for meth but they found several items related to the drug, such as medicines, pills and chemicals, in the suspects' car.