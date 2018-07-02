St. Louis' Washington Avenue Honored

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Washington Avenue in St. Louis is being hailed as one of the top 10 streets in the nation by the American Planning Association.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the association is lauding Washington Avenue for its industrial architecture, mix of land use and lively atmosphere.



Washington Avenue was once home to a thriving garment industry. When those jobs moved elsewhere, the street reemerged as a favorite place for restaurants, night clubs and shops.



Mayor Francis Slay lauds the street for its walkability and diversity, architecture, monuments, parks and art.