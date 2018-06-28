St. Louis Water Taste Test

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Raise your glass and celebrate. A glass of tap water, that is. The US Conference of Mayors says St. Louis has the best tasting city water in America. More than 90 American cities submitted tap water to be judged on taste, clarity and aroma. The conference reduced the field to 15. Celebrity judges performed a blind taste test. And then hundreds of mayors chose from among five finalists. St. Louis came out on top today, besting Colorado Springs (in Colorado); Long Beach and Anaheim in California, and Toledo, Ohio.