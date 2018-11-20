St. Louis Weighs Bike-Sharing Program

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Some St. Louis bicycling advocates are looking into the merits of starting an urban bike-sharing program in the city.

Kansas City, Denver and Houston are among the cities where residents and tourists can borrow bicycles for short, local trips. KWMU-FM reports that Great Rivers Greenway is analyzing potential user demand for a similar program in St. Louis.

A consulting group connected to New York City's bike-sharing program is leading the St. Louis study. The public radio station reports that New York's Citi Bike program has struggled financially and faces an uncertain future.