St. Louis woman accused of embezzling $380K

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The director of a Webster University institute faces federal charges accusing her of embezzling $380,000.

The office of the federal prosecutor in St. Louis says 61-year-old Deborah Pierce was the director of the Confucius Institute at Webster University. The office says the institute was funded by both the school and the Chinese government.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors have accused Pierce of establishing an unauthorized bank account and directing institute funds through that account. She's accused of taking more than $380,000 in institute funds.

Pierce was indicted Wednesday on a mail fraud charge. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.