St. Louis woman accused of fatally shooting man last month

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman is jailed without bond after being accused in connection with a fatal shooting last month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis city prosecutors charged 25-year-old Jadda Kennedy with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities allege that Kennedy shot 35-year-old Cory Stovall, also of St. Louis, in the head Oct. 30 inside of a car. Stovall later died at a hospital.

Online court records do not show whether Kennedy has an attorney.