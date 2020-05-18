St. Louis woman accused of fatally shooting man last month
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman is jailed without bond after being accused in connection with a fatal shooting last month.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis city prosecutors charged 25-year-old Jadda Kennedy with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Authorities allege that Kennedy shot 35-year-old Cory Stovall, also of St. Louis, in the head Oct. 30 inside of a car. Stovall later died at a hospital.
Online court records do not show whether Kennedy has an attorney.
