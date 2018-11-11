St. Louis Woman Accused of Lying about Carjacking

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A woman who claimed she was carjacked in St. Louis by two men posing as police officers is now in trouble with the law herself.

The woman's report that the men stole her Pontiac at gunpoint early Wednesday sent officers looking for two suspects wearing black T-shirts shirts with the word "Police" on the front.

But KMOV-TV reports the woman later admitted to police she knew the two men and gave them her vehicle because she owed them money.

The woman has been taken into custody and could be charged with filing a false police report.