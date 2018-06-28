St. Louis woman accused of putting kids in trunk

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis woman faces three misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly putting her 10-year-old daughter and two of her daughter's friends in the trunk of a moving car.

Annie Madkins is jailed on $50,000 cash-only bond. Her mother now has custody of Madkins' four children.

Police were called Saturday after someone saw a woman shut the trunk of a car with three children inside. The car drove away but was later pulled over by police.

Madkins' mother, Joyette Davis, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the kids asked to go in the trunk for fun, and could stick their heads in the car any time they wanted by pushing down an armrest in the back seat.