St. Louis Woman Charged in Boyfriend's Death

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 37-year-old St. Louis woman has been charged with first-degree murder in her boyfriend's weekend stabbing death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tracy Robertson is accused of killing 62-year-old Otis Lee Jackson. City police say Jackson was found Saturday night with a stab wound to his neck on a porch at the couple's home.

Robertson was also charged Sunday with armed criminal action and remains in custody without bail.