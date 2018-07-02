St. Louis Woman Charged in Child's Death

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 28-year-old St. Louis woman has been charged in the death of her 18-month-old son, whose body was found in a trash bin.

Melissa Shawneece Jackson was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the beating and strangulation this week of her son, Marquell Jackson.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that prosecutors also

charged Jackson with felony abuse of a child. She was arrested Friday at her home and was ordered held without bail.

Officials said Marquell suffered brain trauma, neck injuries and other injuries. The child's body was found Wednesday in a trash bin near his home about 30 minutes after relatives reported him missing.