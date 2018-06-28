St. Louis Woman Facing Charges in Dog-Dragging Case

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A St. Louis County woman is facing a misdemeanor charge of animal abuse after allegedly dragging her pit bull for a mile down Interstate 70, sometimes at 65 mph.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 33-year-old Amy Marie Taylor of Bridgeton was charged Wednesday in St. Charles County for an incident that occurred May 23.

Authorities say Taylor put her dog, Coco, in an unsecured kennel in the back of her pickup truck. The dog got out of the cage. A St. Charles police detective reported seeing the dog being dragged down the interstate by his leash that was hung up on the tailgate.

Police say Taylor had no idea the dog was being dragged. Coco was severely injured but survived.

Taylor is jailed on $20,000 bond.