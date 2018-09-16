St. Louis Woman Killed by Stalker

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police say a stalker was responsible for killing a woman in the city's Dogtown neighborhood and critically injuring her boyfriend.



Tequila Sandford, a nurse, was shot to death outside of her condo on Dec. 27. Her current boyfriend was shot in the head but survived.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/W4Tyai ) reports that the suspect is in custody but not yet charged.



Police allege the suspect, a former boyfriend who was the father of Sandford's child, called Sandford about 150 times in the 12 hours before she was killed.