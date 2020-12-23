KINGDOM CITY - With just two days before Christmas and eight before New Years, this is typically a busy time of year on the roads. The pandemic has slowed expected travel for the holiday season, down 30 percent from last year to just under 85 million people projected to travel.
Health officials are warning against travel this year, but for one St. Louis woman passing through Kingdom City this evening, it's a necessity.
"My nephew's been in the hospital the past four weeks with COVID-19," Rachel Radmanesh said. "He had rallied a little bit in the last few days, but then passed away this afternoon from complications."
It's something local health departments are warning against - travel this holiday season, because you could be putting others at risk.
"It's extremely important if people want to stay healthy and not possibly kill somebody, to be honest," Scott Clardy with the Boone County Health Department said.
Even with the increased risk, travel hasn't slowed in mid-Missouri.
"It's just busy, busy, busy," Chase Furtwangler, a cashier at Fast Lane, a gas station in Kingdom City, said. "It's kind of like the COVID isn't anything, especially when there's families out there dedicated to go see loved ones."
It's something Boone County's health department is warning against.
"Obviously we don't recommend people travel, we don't want you taking something to somebody at someplace else," Clardy said. "And we don't want you bringing it back here if you've been there and traveled.
Even after the loss of her nephew, Radmanesh says celebrating the holidays is still possible - it just needs to be done safely.
"We still have to find ways to be with our families and trust that God will take care of us, but Christmas is not cancelled," she said.