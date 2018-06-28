St. Louis Zoo awaiting OK for Kali the polar bear's transfer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Zoo is putting the finishing touches on its new Arctic exhibit while it awaits the federal government to greenlight the transfer of an orphaned Alaskan polar bear from a New York zoo.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported construction is nearly finished on the zoo's new 40,000-square-foot, $16 million Polar Bear Point. It's expected to be the new home of Kali the bear, but the zoo is still waiting for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to approve his move.

Kali was recovered by a hunter after he shot and killed Kali's mother more than two years ago. The hunter, realizing the mother bear was nursing, followed tracks to her den and found Kali inside.