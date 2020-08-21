St. Louis Zoo probes cause of tourist train accident

4 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, April 02 2016 Apr 2, 2016 Saturday, April 02, 2016 10:59:00 AM CDT April 02, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Zoo officials say no visitors were injured when one of the site's tourist trains hit a parked one from behind, sending an engineer to the hospital as a precaution.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the accident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Friday while roughly 150 visitors were on the two trains.

Zoo spokeswoman Susan Gallagher says the crash happened while the approaching train hit the parked one while traveling at eight mph.

She says it's unclear why the approaching train didn't stop, but that the accident was not caused by a mechanical failure.

Accidents have been few on the popular 1.5-mile loop excursion line, which was opened in 1963 and features gasoline-powered engines designed to resemble old steam locomotives pulling open-carriage cars.

 

