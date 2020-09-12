St. Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help

1 day 11 hours 3 minutes ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:28:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Pressss

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Zoo officials are trying to solve the mystery of how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs without being around a male python for at least two decades.

An expert at the zoo says it’s unusual but not rare for ball pythons to reproduce asexually. Pythons also sometimes store sperm for delayed fertilization. The zoo say the birth is also unusual because ball pythons stop laying eggs long before they reach their 60s.

The python laid the eggs in July. Three of the eggs remain in an incubator, two were used for genetic sampling and snakes in the other two eggs did not survive.

More News

Grid
List

DHSS transfers more than $2 million in medical marijuana fees to veterans commission
DHSS transfers more than $2 million in medical marijuana fees to veterans commission
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has started transferring millions of dollars collected from medical... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 8:08:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

CPS will offer more tech support next week
CPS will offer more tech support next week
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools will continue to offer tech support for families next week. According to a tweet from... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:43:30 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week Three of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Southern Boone County Eagles travelling... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:39:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
High school football game scores from mid-Missouri are listed below. Final scores are in bold and home teams are on... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:39:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

North Callaway football game canceled
North Callaway football game canceled
KINGDOM CITY- North Callaway's football game has been canceled Friday night following the death of a student-athlete, according to North... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:20:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Mizzou Athletics announces no tailgating for 2020 season
Mizzou Athletics announces no tailgating for 2020 season
COLUMBIA- Mizzou Athletics announced no tailgating for the 2020 football season Friday in an email to fans. The emails... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 4:45:29 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

HUD allocates nearly $27 million of CARES Act funding to Missouri
HUD allocates nearly $27 million of CARES Act funding to Missouri
MISSOURI- The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced they would allocate almost $27 million to Missouri... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 3:50:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Citations for 9 people who demonstrated near McCloskey home
Citations for 9 people who demonstrated near McCloskey home
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Nine protesters have been issued trespassing summonses for marching onto a private St. Louis street in... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 3:30:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

'Through thick and thin': Boonville community rallies around football team
'Through thick and thin': Boonville community rallies around football team
BOONVILLE - It's no secret that Boonville is riding a high after dismantling Holden's defense last week, 74 to 2.... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 3:28:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

MU addresses quarantine housing complaints from students
MU addresses quarantine housing complaints from students
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials said they're working to address complaints from students who have been moved from dorms... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 2:29:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Heart of Missouri United Way celebrates annual Campaign Kickoff
Heart of Missouri United Way celebrates annual Campaign Kickoff
COLUMBIA - Heart of Missouri United Way in Columbia started its annual Campaign Kickoff with its Day of Caring Friday... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completes annual certification
Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completes annual certification
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completed its annual certification virtually Friday morning. According to a... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 1:45:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Columbia Commission rejects plan to upgrade ZX gas station, recommend new fire station
Columbia Commission rejects plan to upgrade ZX gas station, recommend new fire station
COLUMBIA- Plans to knock down the ZX gas station and convenience store at the northeast corner of Providence Road... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 1:44:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Compass Health Network holds free COVID-19 testing event
Compass Health Network holds free COVID-19 testing event
COLUMBIA - Compass Health Network is offering free COVID-19 tests Friday. The event did not require a doctor’s order... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 12:37:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

American Legion of Columbia holds 9/11 memorial service
American Legion of Columbia holds 9/11 memorial service
COLUMBIA — Friday marks 19 years since the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks. The American Legion Post 202 of Columbia... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 9:41:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

UPDATE: CPD investigates death near east Columbia, no foul play suspected
UPDATE: CPD investigates death near east Columbia, no foul play suspected
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police were dispatched to the area of Spring Mountain Drive and Dumas Drive Thursday afternoon in reference to... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Callaway County reports 132 active cases
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Callaway County reports 132 active cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 8:11:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
4am 64°
5am 64°
6am 64°
7am 64°