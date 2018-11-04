St. Louis Zoo To Receive 1.7 Million Dollars

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Saigh (SY) Foundation is giving 1.7 million dollars to the St. Louis Zoo to endow the position of the Fred Saigh curator of the Children's Zoo. Zoo officials say the endowment will provide for hands-on educational opportunities at the Children's Zoo. The Children's Zoo features 332 mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians that interact with visitors. Admission to the St. Louis Zoo is free. For the Children's Zoo, admission is $4, but free from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Children's Zoo admission is also free to children age 2 and younger.