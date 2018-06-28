St. Mary's Health Center Holds Blood Drive

JEFFERSON CITY - The St. Mary's Health Center is holding a blood drive Friday from 11 am to 3 pm. House administrator Jan Burguess expects about 75 people to show up over four hours Friday. Burguess has been at the health center for 27 years now, and can remember the blood drive ever since she started. Interested donors can sign up at bloodcenterimpact.org. People who use the site first have to make a username and password to set up a time to donate, and the code for the St. Mary's Hospital Center is '9710.' 17 year-olds and up can donate without parental permission.