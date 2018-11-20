St. Mary's Health Center Holds Ceremony for New Hospital

JEFFERSON CITY - St. Mary's Health Center held a ceremony Friday morning to celebrate the placement of the hospital's final steel beam, an event that marked another key milestone in the $200 million new hospital construction project.

Marketing director, Bev Stafford, said it's a symbol of growth and progress.

"Over the next several months there will be a lot more milestones to be achieved," Stafford said. "In the next couple weeks, we'll start actually putting the skin on the building."

The project is one of the largest in Jefferson City and was originally slated to be completed for late 2014. Officials now believe it will open in January 2015.

"What it means for our community and for our patients is that there will be more efficient, even safer healthcare," Stafford said.

Plans for St. Mary's hospital were announced in May of 2011. The highway interchange is a community partnership, including the City of Jefferson City and Cole County. The interchange also opens the opportunity for other development along the highway.

Key features of the new St. Mary's include:

All-private patient rooms, including areas for the patient, family and caregivers. Hospital officials said, "The functional design will enhance comfort and safety, as well as staff efficiency."

Separate convenient entrances for key service areas, including a outpatient diagnostic and treatment center and a 90,000 square foot medical office building.

New state-of-the art equipment and furnishings, including fully integrated electronic medical record technology.

Noise-reduction elements in rooms and corridors.

An open, airy design with a mix of natural and soft lighting - along with views to natural landscapes surrounding the facility.

Conveniently located supplies and resources that keep caregivers close to the bedside, rather than at centralized nursing stations.

The ceremony included brief remarks by St. Mary's leadership and project team leaders, a prayer, and the hoisting of the final beam into position 60 feet above ground.

CEO,Tony Houston, said the event is just the beginning of progress.

"Just a symbol of that with this building but much, much more once you come see us and experience our mission," Houston said.

Stafford and Houston said people can see progress within the next two weeks.