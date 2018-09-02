St. Mary's Sleep Center to Hold Event Monday

JEFFERSON CITY - St. Mary's will provide sleep assessments and health information on sleep disorders from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

The Sleep Center is holding a free event to help people get a better night's sleep.

The center's medical director will also answer questions about sleep and sleep disorders at the event.

Other health topics include how to care for and clean CPAP equipment, new types of home and sleep testing, and restless leg syndrome.