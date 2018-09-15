St. Mary sandbagging after Mississippi River breach

By: The Associated Press

ST MARY (AP) — Sandbagging efforts are underway in the tiny town of St. Mary, after the breach of a Mississippi River levee.

The small levee in Ste. Genevieve County, about 40 miles south of St. Louis, broke Thursday night. The river is expected to crest in that area Saturday about 3 ½ feet below the record set in 1993.

The levee break mostly impacts agricultural land, but water was approaching St. Mary, a town of about 360 residents. Neighbors and volunteers were placing sandbags around endangered homes. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Ste. Genevieve, a historic French village dating to the 18th century, remained dry thanks to a levee.