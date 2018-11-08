St. Peters Alderman Shouldn't be Charged

ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) - A special prosecutor says no action should be taken against an alderman in the St. Louis suburb of St. Peters.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Alderman Gus Elliott altered a computer file criticizing another alderman to make it appear the file was produced by the city's communications director.

The prosecutor, Rick Brunk, urged the city and other parties "to amicably resolve their differences" without any further legal action. Brunk declined to elaborate.

Brunk is a part-time municipal judge in Chesterfield and Wildwood. He was named by Mayor Len Pagano to look into the issue after county Prosecutor Jack Banas declined to file charges.

Police said Elliott admitted changing the PDF file he had made so that it listed the communications official as the author.