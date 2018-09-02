St. Peters Man Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 38-year-old St. Peters man will serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to identity theft in a real estate fraud scheme involving a north St. Louis County homeowner.

Federal prosecutors say that Deandrea Robinson stole the homeowner's identity in order to take control of a business which owned the woman's house. He then borrowed money against the homeowner's equity but never repaid the loan. That led the lender to begin foreclosing a loan the homeowner didn't even know about.

The woman remains in the home after the lender agreed to stop the foreclosure in response to the criminal investigation.

Robinson pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and must also pay restitution for the phony home loan.