St. Peters Red-Light Camera Law Questioned

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A judge has ruled that a St. Louis-area town's red-light cameras conflict with state law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Charles County Judge Ted House on Wednesday dismissed a ticket issued to a St. Peters woman. He stopped short of voiding the law.

Convictions resulting from red-light cameras in St. Peters don't result in penalty points for the driver. House says state law requires points to be assessed for any moving violation of a municipal ordinance.

Attorneys for the woman say the ruling will make it difficult for St. Peters to obtain future convictions.

St. Peters officials declined comment.