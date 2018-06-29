St. Peters to Pay $80,000 in Suit Settlement

ST. PETERS (AP) - A suburban St. Louis town has agreed to pay $80,000 and change its zoning laws to settle a lawsuit over allegations that it violated the federal Fair Housing and Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the settlement filed Thursday by the city of St. Peters must still be approved by the U.S. District Court.

The lawsuit was filed after the city denied a zoning request for operation of a group home for four women with intellectual disabilities. In addition to providing $80,000 for the residents, the city agreed to other stipulations, including replacing an ordinance that imposes a 2,500-foot spacing requirement on group homes for persons with disabilities.