St. Robert Residents Help Each Other in Wake of Tornado
ST. ROBERT - Neighbors worked Monday to find items to donate to victims of last Friday's tornado that killed four. Many in this area work at and around Ft. Leonard Wood. With officials at the fort busy getting ready for the new, incoming soldiers, some residents are taking it upon themselves to extend a helping hand.
"We're going through some of our kids' clothes and toys," said resident Cari Metzger. "We have an extra table and chairs that we're going to bring down. Pretty much anything we can do to help until they get back on their feet."
Other charities like the Red Cross have been working to restore normalcy to the lives of people who had nowhere else to go.
Officials from Fort Leonard Wood said that, thanks to the help they received, they don't foresee any problems in getting housing for the solders coming in to occupy.
"We're going through some of our kids' clothes and toys," said resident Cari Metzger. "We have an extra table and chairs that we're going to bring down. Pretty much anything we can do to help until they get back on their feet."
Other charities like the Red Cross have been working to restore normalcy to the lives of people who had nowhere else to go.
Officials from Fort Leonard Wood said that, thanks to the help they received, they don't foresee any problems in getting housing for the solders coming in to occupy.
More News
Grid
List
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city hopes to have a more diverse representation of the community at Thursday's final community policing meeting.... More >>
in