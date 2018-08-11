Stabbing Incident Investigated

Police said the woman had stabbed a man. Officers found him in a neighbor's apartment on Bluebird Drive. Perry said the woman told him she argued with her boyfriend.

"She told me that her and her boyfriend had gotten into a fight," Perry said. "He was beating up on her. She stabbed him and came over to our house for help, and me and my wife called the police."

The couple went to separate hospitals. Doctors treated the woman, then turned her over to police.

"There's a lot of turmoil. Of course, the injuries have to be treated," explained Capt. Michael Smith. "And when one party is kept in the hospital, we don't have access to them right away, it kind of slows the investigation a little bit."

Capital Region Medical Center is still treating the stabbing victim.

Reported by Josh Kranzberg