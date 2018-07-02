Stabbing Suspect Confesses in St. Louis

Peter Merlati, 37, reportedly told the staff of Barnes Hospital in St. Louis he killed Debbie Kolb in her home. The hospital called St. Louis police who notified Jefferson City authorities.

"The charges were filed this morning with murder in the second degree, which carries a life sentence potentially, and armed criminal action which also carries a life sentence," said Bill Tackett, Cole County prosecuting attorney.

"People do all sorts of strange things after a murder," Tackett added. "In this case, he wound up in St. Louis."

After Merlati confessed to killing the 48-year-old Kolb, St. Louis police arrested the former live-in boyfriend.

"They believe this happened Friday night," Tackett said. "It may have happened Saturday, but the confession that has been entered gives significant detail."

Merlati told police he and Kolb lived together for two years. Police documents report the couple argued, then Merlati stabbed Kolb in the chest several times while he said she begged for her life.

In the home, Jefferson City police found a bloody butcher knife which they believe to be the murder weapon.

People who knew Kolb say she just finished organizing her 30-year reunion for the Jefferson City High School class of 1976.