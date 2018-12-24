Stabbing victim shows up at Casey's with life-threatening injuries
COLUMBIA - Police found a 73-year-old man with several stab wound at the Casey's General Store on Rangeline Street Sunday.
Someone at the store called the Columbia Police Department after noticing the man's clothing was bloodied, according to a CPD press release.
When Emergency medical personnel arrived they determined the man had life-threatening injuries and he was taken to the hospital.
Officers collected evidence at the scene and canvassed the area for witnesses, the press release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or Crimestoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
More News
Grid
List
COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted over the weekend asking the community to "keep it up" with tips... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police found a 73-year-old man with several stab wound at the Casey's General Store on Rangeline Street Sunday.... More >>
in
OSAGE COUNTY - The average suicide rate in Osage County was three per year. In the spring, the county coroner... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri Attorney General's Office show Missourians requested 40,403 telephone numbers be added to the state... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is facing multiple charges after police found cash, drugs and a gun at a... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Tigers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 79-63 in the annual... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Last minute shoppers can get their gifts wrapped Monday and help out a good cause. The Relay for... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government was expected to remain partially shut down well into Christmas as... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s most famous footbag player made an appearance at MU’s Speakers Circle Saturday — his first footbag session... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fifty-six percent of holiday shoppers plan to shop Saturday, according to the National Retail Federation. Last year,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As many as 12 shots were fired in west Columbia Friday night, according to police. Officers at... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House negotiators left the Capitol late Friday, and the House and Senate adjourned... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS – Prescription drug monitoring programs sometimes flag chronic pain patients who take prescription opioids. Opioid deaths in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Some mothers and lawmakers say a new bill will help people with developmental disabilities, but people in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - For people with a pet on their last-minute gift list, the Better Business Bureau is warning about scams... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Public Safety Friday released human trafficking posters that some businesses will be required... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Students at the Nichols Career Center in Jefferson City are raising money for local charities through class... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department warned the public Friday about a phone scam in which someone is claiming... More >>
in