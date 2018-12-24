Stabbing victim shows up at Casey's with life-threatening injuries

COLUMBIA - Police found a 73-year-old man with several stab wound at the Casey's General Store on Rangeline Street Sunday.

Someone at the store called the Columbia Police Department after noticing the man's clothing was bloodied, according to a CPD press release.

When Emergency medical personnel arrived they determined the man had life-threatening injuries and he was taken to the hospital.

Officers collected evidence at the scene and canvassed the area for witnesses, the press release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or Crimestoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.