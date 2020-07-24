Staff and Volunteers Clear Out Former Ronald McDonald House

COLUMBIA - Staff and volunteers worked Wednesday morning to finish moving furniture out of the former Ronald McDonald House on East Stadium Boulevard.

Volunteers from the MU and Columbia communities packed boxes, carried desks and chairs and loaded furniture onto a truck that's set to deliver the furnishings to the new house Wednesday afternoon.

"We have a great group of volunteers here packing and doing some heavy lifting for us," said Rachel Ellersieck, the Director of development at the Ronald McDonald House.

The new Ronald McDonald House located on Lansing Avenue opened Tuesday and families will move in Wednesday afternoon as the furniture begins to fill the house. The new location is closer to pediatric and newborn care.

"Families are really excited to be that much closer to where their child is," Ellersieck said.

The new house has 18 rooms as opposed to the 8 in the former house. Each bedroom in the new house can hold two beds and has a private bathroom.

Ellersieck said she and the staff are excited about the move.

"I'm still kind of in a state of shock that we're actually here," Ellersieck said. "We've been planning this for so long. It's fun to see it actually here."

Furniture not used in the new house will be sold at a garage sale on November 8 and 9 at the old house. All proceeds will go towards the Ronald McDonald House.