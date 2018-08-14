Staffer re-hired after senator accused of harassment resigns

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Senate staff member is back at work, a month after being fired by a senator who was facing sexual harassment allegations.

Democratic Sen. Paul LeVota, of Independence, fired his chief of staff, Ron Berry, on July 24 shortly before LeVota announced his own resignation.

Berry's dismissal was immediate. But LeVota's resignation didn't take effect until this past Sunday.

Now the Senate has re-hired Berry as chief of staff for LeVota's vacant 11th Senatorial District. Tuesday marked Berry's first full day.

LeVota has denied making unwanted sexual advances toward interns. But a report from a University of Central Missouri investigation backed up an intern's assertion that LeVota had sexually pressured her.

LeVota had sent Berry a message saying he was fired for failing to promptly report harassment allegations against LeVota.