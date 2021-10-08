COLUMBIA- The Covid-19 pandemic has caused lasting impacts on healthcare facilities across the state and an already thin workforce is now feeling the strain. As the demand for nurses grows, it has been harder for administrators to fill those holes.
These vacancies are something that Missouri Hospital Association spokesperson Dave Dillon says Missouri has been experiencing for a long time.
"We've been working on these issues for the better part of two decades."
While Covid has magnified staffing issues, the high demand has caused nurses already in the industry to feel a growing pressure.
"They feel burdened and burnt out," Dillon said.
Dillon says this has caused workers to retire earlier than in the past and while new faces are preparing to enter the industry, he says they can't rush it.
"We have to make sure these students are completely prepared for real world scenarios because, you know, this is a job where you are effecting real people on a serious level daily," said Corrine Floyd, Director and Department Chair of Nursing at Columbia College.
The stress has affected the university's staff in many ways that are similar to those working on the front lines of the pandemic.
"It has really put a stress on us to place students in an opportunity where they feel comfortable and fit the requirements of that facility," Floyd said.
She says when students want to get experience to prepare them for the industry they have to consider the requirements at each healthcare facility and where they fit. If a hospital requires all workers to be vaccinated, students need to be prepared to provide that information as well.
These barriers are some reasons that the use of travel nurses has really boomed during the pandemic. A travel nurse is someone who is contracted by an agency and they are sent to hospitals around the state and sometimes the country.
"Being on the road can mean anything from rushing towards New York, as the first surge in the United States happened last year, to driving across town, and working for an agency," Dillon said.
It's one of the motivations for students looking to join the medical field knowing that they'll be able to secure a job after schooling. The upcoming Columbia College graduating class has already found jobs for all their students.