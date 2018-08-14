Stalking Suspect Charged

Gebhardt is the Howard County prosecutor who's handling the case because Boone County prosecutor Kevin Crane has a conflict of interest.

Smith is accused of putting a tracking device on his ex-girl friend's car and used police computers to find her wherabouts.

"I want to keep it in perspective, you know. He's not charged with any violent act towards the victim," said Gebhardt. "But, having said that, inappropriate behavior for a police officer, certainly, and disturbing behavior for any individual."

The Columbia Police Department fired Smith last Friday. He's due in Boone County Circuit Court next Wednesday.