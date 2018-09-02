Stan Musial Bridge to Open in Feb.

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge is scheduled to open early next month.

The new bridge will carry Interstate 70 over the Mississippi River. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the four-lane, cable-stayed bridge and associated highway projects are being funded with a combination of Missouri, Illinois and federal money.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the bridge will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 8 to walkers, runners and bicyclists who want a close-up view of the bridge. Festivities include a ribbon-cutting and a 3 p.m. parade.

Department spokesman Andrew Gates says the agency is preparing for as many as 20,000 people to attend the events.

Gates says the bridge is expected to open to traffic Feb. 9.