Standing Floodwaters Still Troubling Fields

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA (AP) - Some crops in Missouri were lost because of floodwaters and scattered debris last week. The Missouri Agricultural Statistics Service says farmers with flooded fields in west-central and southwest Missouri have given up on planting double-crop soybeans. Soybean emergence is at 96%, with 35% blooming and 7% setting pods, both on pace with the five-year average. Wheat harvest is 92 complete, compared with the five-year average of 99%. The agency says corn is rated 8% poor to very poor, 26% fair, 49% good and 17% excellent. Sorghum is rated 6% poor to very poor, 31% fair, 58% good and 5% excellent.