Standing Up for Darfur

The MU chapter of STAND is presenting an art show in downtown Columbia to commemorate Days for Darfur.

The pieces in the show all represent different human rights issues. -Most of the proceeds from the sale of the art go to support Darfur and other charities.

The group's founder says she hopes the show will remind show Columbian's easy ways that they can help in the fight to save Darfur.

"It seems like something really far away, but we can do something about it," said President and founder of STAND Mizzou. "That there's things that we can do to pressure our elected officials, pressure the government of Sudan, and really just becoming aware of issues like this."

The art show will continue until Friday, when there will be a concert in downtown to end the Days for Darfur week.