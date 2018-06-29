Standoff Continues in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY - KOMU 8 News confirmed Friday morning there is an ongoing standoff on County Road 342 near Franklin, Mo.

The standoff reportedly began around 2 a.m. Friday. Both the Howard County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri SWAT team are on the scene.

A KOMU 8 reporter is on their way to the scene. We will bring you updates as soon as we know them.